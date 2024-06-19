AGCO adds production ag and rural lifestyle dealer locations

New dealership locations will provide farmers and homeowners in the U.S. and Canada with greater access to sales, services and support of AGCO brands, including Fendt and Massey Ferguson. )Photo: KHL staff)

AGCO Corporation, which designs, manufactures and distributes agricultural machinery and precision ag technology globally, has announced the opening of several new locations in its Production Ag and Rural Lifestyle dealership networks.

The new locations will provide farmers and homeowners in the United States and Canada with greater access to sales, services and support of AGCO’s agriculture equipment brands, including Fendt and Massey Ferguson, the company noted.

In March, Alliance Ag Equipment opened a new 25,000-sq.-ft. location in Jonesboro, Arkansas, that provides full sales and services for AGCO’s Fendt and Massey Ferguson product lines to farmers in the northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri areas. Alliance’s other three locations also added AGCO product lines to their offerings, including the new Massey Ferguson 500R sprayer and Fendt track tractors.

AGCO’s expansion in Canada continued with the opening of two new locations in February that provide full-line Fendt and Massey Ferguson sales and services. AgWest Ltd. opened its fourth location in Russell, Manitoba, and AgriLink Equipment opened its second location in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Two AGCO dealers opened parts-only locations to provide farmers with access to critical equipment components. Agriteer in Warsaw, Va., and Palliser Sales in Brooks, Alberta. Parts-only stores are streamlined locations that stock an inventory of parts tailored to local markets.

Massey Ferguson’s Rural Lifestyle network of dealerships has also expanded in recent months to serve the increasing number of North Americans who are moving to more rural environments. Its newest Rural Lifestyle dealers include:

Arkansas: Grass Roots Equipment and Outdoors in Mountain Home (January)

Georgia: Macon Outdoor Power in Macon (March)

Maine: Ripley and Fletcher Plus in Farmington (January)

Massachusetts: Ken’s Auto Sales in Holyoke (January)

New Hampshire: Patriot Tractor in Somersworth (January)

Oklahoma: Hosstyle Motorsports in Checotah and Muskogee, and 405 Tractor in Edmond (March)

Pennsylvania: Bobcat of Clarion in Clarion (April)

AgRevolution, an AGCO-owned full-line agricultural dealer operating in Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana, has launched same-day delivery service for machinery parts. (Photo: AGCO)

Finally, AGCO announced the launch of same-day delivery service for machinery parts at AgRevolution, an AGCO-owned full-line agricultural dealer operating in western Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois. Customers in the dealer’s service area can place orders online or by calling their nearest AgRevolution location, with in-stock parts delivered directly to the farm within two to six hours from the order, depending on part size. Same-day delivery is possible because of AgRevolution’s fleet of 30 mobile service trucks that provide on-farm maintenance and repairs.

Both the parts-only store locations and same-day delivery service are part of AGCO’s FarmerCore strategy. Elements of the strategy include expanded mobile service fleets, alternative format outlets (such as parts-only stores) and digital tools to enhance customer support.

“FarmerCore puts dealers in closer proximity – both onsite and online – to farmers, creating a seamless purchase, service and support experience,” said Stefan Caspari, AGCO senior vice president of Customer Success and Business Effectiveness. “As FarmerCore adoption expands, the integrated digital and physical elements will empower farmers to engage with AGCO dealers on terms of their choosing across the purchasing journey and product ownership lifecycle.”