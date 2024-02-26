Aggreko report shows engineers willing to pay more for ‘green’ equipment

New reports cover machine use in the petrochemical industry (Photo: Aggreko)

Power rental specialist Aggreko has released a series of new whitepapers entitled Process Matters.

For the reports, Aggreko surveyed 600 petrochemical industry engineers working in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Despite the sector facing some ‘upcoming challenges’, 95% of respondents said they would be willing to pay more for equipment using green power and temperature control solutions.

Specifically, the respondents noted that they would pay between 25 and 50% more for these green machines.

“These findings are extremely heartening and show a sector more than willing to back up sentiment with action when it comes to sustainability,” said Jordi Camanyes, Petrochemical and Refining Sector Leader – Europe. “It is good to know that even in a volatile business landscape where feedstock prices are rising and energy prices continue to fluctuate, the industry still has its eye on long-term pressures such as climate change.

“It is therefore extremely encouraging that despite the challenges posed to the sector by tightening green legislation, petrochemical process engineers are willing to meet the challenge head on. Given this marked enthusiasm, the pressure is now on suppliers to provide solutions that deliver on the sector’s ambitions.”

The survey results further highlighted the demand for a sustainable supply chain, with 94% of respondents saying they expected their suppliers to have ‘a robust environmental and social responsibility strategy’.

Camanyes concluded: “In order to achieve overarching decarbonisation goals while ensuring refinery processes are as efficient as possible, existing equipment provision may need to be adjusted.

“Squeezed capex budgets and rapidly advancing green technologies and legislation, including the European Union’s transition pathway for chemicals, is making the business case for permanent installations more difficult. These assets may soon become outmoded, uncompliant, or stranded, necessitating the use of short-to-medium-term bridging solutions to help make petrochemical engineers’ sustainability ambitions a reality.”

Click here to download the free Process Matters reports from Aggreko.