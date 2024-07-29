Air Products to build H2 refueling station network

One of Air Products’ hydrogen refueling stations, part of the announced European hydrogen refueling network. (Source: Air Products)

Air Products unveiled plans to build a network of permanent, commercial-scale hydrogen refueling stations (HRS), strategically located along major transportation corridors near the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The company said the stations will deliver enhanced fueling technology, multiple pressure fueling options and onsite liquid hydrogen storage to enable liquid fueling, facilitating heavy-duty transportation powered by hydrogen. The stations will be supplied with renewable hydrogen via Air Products’ global hydrogen supply chain network.

A number of current and planned stations have been awarded subsidies by the European Commission through its Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding program, the company announced. Funding has also been awarded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia to build two high-capacity, publicly accessible HRS in Meckenheim and Duisburg, Germany.

The liquid hydrogen-fueled Mercedes-Benz GenH2 truck. (Photo: Air Products)

Air Products noted that its mobile fueling station in Duisburg will serve as part of Daimler Truck customer trials of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks. Customers participating in the trials will refuel at the station, enabling operation under real-world, heavy-duty fueling conditions. This will offer insights into the liquid hydrogen fueling interface and help inform ongoing development of a future-ready hydrogen ecosystem.

Air Products will also participate in the trials, deploying one of the GenH2 trucks in its existing fleet to transport cylinder gases.

“With thousands of trucks delivering industrial gases to our customers every day, logistics is an integral part of our business. Trialing a Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck under real conditions is a critical step in our work to convert our distribution fleet to hydrogen-powered vehicles,” said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and CEO of Air Products.

Ghasemi added that “safe and reliable production, transportation and distribution of renewable hydrogen across the entire value chain is also essential” on the path to sustainable transportation. “This is Air Products’ proven area of expertise, and we’re proud to be providing critical refueling infrastructure and liquid hydrogen as part of this project.”