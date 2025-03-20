AmpUp, Roundtrip EV team up to manage electrified waste management fleets

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

20 March 2025

Electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider AmpUp announced a partnership with Roundtrip EV Solutions, a medium- and heavy-duty EV solutions company focused on the waste management industry, in which AmpUp will deliver a fleet management software solution and manage Roundtrip EV’s charging network. AmpUp called the venture a significant advancement in depot-based fleet electrification.

Waste management Photo: Enso via Adobe Stock.

“Fleet operators transitioning to electric vehicles, especially in demanding sectors like waste management, require sophisticated yet intuitive tools to manage their operations,” said Tom Sun, co-founder and CEO of AmpUp. “In this industry, reliability is paramount—downtime is simply not an option. Charger outages can’t interrupt municipal and private fleets and refuse pickups.”

AmpUp said its fleet management solution delivers a suite of features engineered for maximum uptime and operational reliability.

“This, coupled with their dedication to problem-solving and unprecedented service, gives us the control and real-time visibility we need to deliver reliable, sustainable and efficient waste collection services to our municipal and private fleet partners across all medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle applications,” said Dan Friedberg, founder and CEO of Roundtrip EV.

According to AmpUp, Roundtrip EV will launch its first electrified fleet this summer.

Business & Finance Software & Technology Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Commercial Vehicles Heavy-duty trucks Electrification Power System Sustainability Partnerships & joint ventures Industry trends Transportation Charging systems
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]