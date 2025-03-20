AmpUp, Roundtrip EV team up to manage electrified waste management fleets

Electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider AmpUp announced a partnership with Roundtrip EV Solutions, a medium- and heavy-duty EV solutions company focused on the waste management industry, in which AmpUp will deliver a fleet management software solution and manage Roundtrip EV’s charging network. AmpUp called the venture a significant advancement in depot-based fleet electrification.

Photo: Enso via Adobe Stock.

“Fleet operators transitioning to electric vehicles, especially in demanding sectors like waste management, require sophisticated yet intuitive tools to manage their operations,” said Tom Sun, co-founder and CEO of AmpUp. “In this industry, reliability is paramount—downtime is simply not an option. Charger outages can’t interrupt municipal and private fleets and refuse pickups.”

AmpUp said its fleet management solution delivers a suite of features engineered for maximum uptime and operational reliability.

“This, coupled with their dedication to problem-solving and unprecedented service, gives us the control and real-time visibility we need to deliver reliable, sustainable and efficient waste collection services to our municipal and private fleet partners across all medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle applications,” said Dan Friedberg, founder and CEO of Roundtrip EV.

According to AmpUp, Roundtrip EV will launch its first electrified fleet this summer.