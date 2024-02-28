Apple ditching EVs, driving away from multibillion-dollar project to build electric cars

Mitchell Keller Deputy Editor, International Construction

28 February 2024

US media reported earlier this week that technology giant Apple is allegedly cancelling its electric car project, which has been in the works for roughly one decade

An electric vehicle (EV) charges. (Image: Adobe Stock) An electric vehicle (EV) charges. US-based company Apple announced it is scrapping its multibillion-dollar EV project after nearly 10 years. (Image: Adobe Stock)

Bloomberg reported the company made the announcement internally on Tuesday, February 27, and stated it was a surprise for roughly 2,000 employees working on the project – a secretive scheme codenamed ‘Titan’ – which started in 2014.

News outlets estimated that Apple spent billions on Titan, looking to develop an electrified and semi-autonomous vehicle.

As recently as July 22, 2023, outlets reported executive hires for the division. Luigi Taraborrelli was named to the Apple team that month; he was previously a car-development manager for Lamborghini.

Earlier this year, another report from Bloomberg suggested the company was lowering its ambitions for an Apple EV, and noted the company was pushing back its release date from 2026 to 2028.

It appears, now, the enigmatic division will fall short of that deadline, too.

Apple did not publicly comment on the reports but delivered its annual financial results on February 28.

Global North America United States of America Business & Finance Projects General Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Electrification Power System Manufacturing & Production Research & development Engineering & design Building & investment Tooling & technology Project Planning
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA