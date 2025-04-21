Arc Boat to retrofit LA tugboat for electrification

Los Angeles, Calif.-based electric boat startup Arc Boat Company announced its entrance into the commercial sector via a partnership with West Coast shipyard Diversified Marine to retrofit a 26-ft. tugboat for use in the Port of Los Angeles. Arc Boat said the tugboat is a first step towards modernizing the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, which has a goal of being zero-emission by 2030.

“The short but high power requirements of a tugboat make it a great fit for electrification, which can drive efficiencies at the port,” said Kofi Asante, vice president of Business Development at Arc Boat.

Arc Boat’s Los Angeles headquarters is set up to quickly design, build and integrate modern vessels, the company said. This first commercial vessel, a truckable tugboat that hardens the underlying technology, will be followed by work on larger vessels later this year, the company said.

“At Arc, our mission has always been to electrify the marine industry,” said Mitch Lee, co-founder and CEO of Arc Boat. “This is not just an environmental initiative — it’s America’s best shot at reclaiming its leadership in maritime technology.”