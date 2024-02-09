Argo amphibious XTV enters production
09 February 2024
Argo, a manufacturer of ATVs, SSVs, UGVs and amphibious Xtreme Terrain Vehicles (XTVs), announced it has started production of the Sasquatch XTX at its production facility in Ontario, Canada. The new XTV first announced in April 2023 is now starting to roll off the production floor, the company stated.
At the heart of the Sasquatch XTX is the HDT Automatic e-Steer continuously variable transmission, designed by Argo parent company ODG, which is coupled to a 1.8L Doosan three-cylinder, turbo diesel, Tier 4 Final engine. The transmission features a torque sensing design, a range of operating temperatures and OD, D, N & R gear selector, Argo noted.
An Instant Torque Drive System (ITDS) is designed to provide optimal low-end torque and allow for smooth acceleration to help operators power through tough underfoot conditions. The Instant Torque Clutch (ITC) enables smooth, seamless shifting, optimized to provide optimal speed control, Argo added. In addition, the zero-turn XTV has a throttle-by-wire system powered by a lithium-titanate battery package and designed to provide consistent, smooth power steering.
The Sasquatch XTX has a payload capacity of 2,645 lb. and a towing capacity of 5,180 lb. It comes with the XTX FlexBox cargo box, which has 57.5 cu. ft. of total storage in-box capacity to carry heavy gear and equipment plus multiple tie-down capabilities and additional sealed storage.
