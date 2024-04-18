Bendix consolidates U.S. distribution centers

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, a member of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse, announced its intent to close its distribution center in Sparks, Nev., and consolidate the operation and all parts inventory into the Bendix Distribution Center (BDC) on the company’s Huntington, Ind., campus. The BDC is the company’s primary North American distribution point.

Bendix launched the Sparks distribution center operation in 1992. Its closure and consolidation into Huntington will not affect the ongoing operation of Bendix distribution centers in Mexico City, Mexico, or Montreal, Canada. Those facilities will continue operations unchanged, serving as strategic locations across the company’s North American marketplace.

“The decision to undertake the shift and shutter the Sparks facility was reached only with careful evaluation and consideration, including for those contractors – no full-time Bendix employees work at the site – who will be impacted by the closure,” said Piotr Sroka, Bendix president, COO and CEO.

Bendix has operated in Huntington since February 1980. Currently, the company operates four locations within a five-mile radius, including the distribution center and manufacturing, remanufacturing and assembly sites.

Bendix already ships the majority of customer orders for parts from Huntington. It expects no changes to availability going forward and little to no customer impact as the consolidation is completed by the close of the second quarter of this year.

“Consolidating our U.S.-based distribution operations into the state-of-the art, multishift-enabled Bendix Distribution Center at our Huntington location ensures improved responsiveness and flexibility for our customers – including increased accessibility,” said Sroka. “Thanks to a full slate of continuous improvement actions underway – and with new expanded hours for our shipping operation out of Huntington – we expect our service and responsiveness to improve even more as a result of this action.”