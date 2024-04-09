Biden, Japanese prime minister to talk hydrogen production cooperation during summit

When U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a summit in Washington on April 10, renewable energy will be on the agenda. Nikkei Asia reported the two leaders plan to discuss joint efforts to promote hydrogen energy, enhance related supply chains and reduce costs to producers.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden at a press conference during their summit at Camp David on Aug. 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

According to the article, global demand for hydrogen continues to grow, but countries across the globe are actively seeking ways to reduce the fuel’s cost. In a September 2023 press release for the 2023 Global Hydrogen Review, the International Energy Agency (IEA) cited cost pressures and inadequate financial incentives as some of the economic headwinds hampering increased global production and deployment of hydrogen.

Nikkei Asia cited U.S. and Japanese efforts to mitigate hydrogen costs. These include the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., which offers tax credits to hydrogen producers, and a planned subsidy in Japan for hydrogen producers and distributors that could take effect yet this year and is expected to reach 3 trillion yen (US$19.8 billion). Cooperation between the two countries could further reduce hydrogen costs, the story said.

Frank Wolak, president and CEO of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), told Power Progress the association was optimistic about the talks between the two countries.



Sign up to the

Power Briefing Want to see more insights from the power industry?

“The U.S. hydrogen sector already has strong ties to Japan through a variety of international companies expanding their presence in America, joint ventures underway and product exports between the two countries,” Wolak said. “We are greatly excited to see the Biden Administration expand its joint efforts with Japan to bolster bilateral cooperation and further recognize the critical role that hydrogen will play in decarbonization. This collaboration to lower the costs of clean hydrogen will benefit all end uses and make off-highway and heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles more economical.”

According to the Nikkei Asia report, Japan’s hydrogen plans include increasing domestic supply to 3 million metric tons by 2030 and 20 million metric tons by 2050. Meanwhile, the U.S. is targeting 2030 and 2050 hydrogen production at 10 million metric tons and 50 million metric tons respectively, the story said.