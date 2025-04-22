Bluewater Battery Logistics launches lithium battery shipping guide

Image: Bluewater Battery Logistics

Battery lifecycle management company Bluewater Battery Logistics recently announced the availability of a document to help those shipping lithium batteries. The company’s Industrial and EV Battery Shipping Guide is designed to help industry practitioners stay safe and compliant with U.S. Dept. of Transportation (DOT) regulations. The guide includes direct links to relevant sections of official DOT documents so that users can access the specific regulations they need.

The shipping guide includes information about shipping end-of-life batteries that must follow domestic motor vehicle transport rules as well as healthy batteries, which require specific protective packaging and labeling. It also addresses damaged batteries, which cannot be shipped via air and require special packaging, as well as shipping loose battery cells.

According to Bluewater, the document’s practical insights, coupled with references to the official regulations, make the guide a valuable resource for streamlining lithium battery shipping processes.