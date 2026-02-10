Bobcat adds lithium ion battery line for forklifts

Bobcat Company is introducing a new line of high-performance lithium-ion battery packs specifically engineered for Class I forklifts. They will be showcased along with key material handling equipment at MODEX 2026, one of the largest manufacturing and supply chain events, taking place April 13-16, 2026, in Atlanta, Ga.

Bobcat Company will showcase the new lithium-ion battery packs along with key material handling equipment at MODEX 2026. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

“With this new lithium‑ion battery line, Bobcat is expanding its electric power portfolio to support forklift businesses and their growing shift toward advanced power solutions,” said Jaesung Choi, product manager, Bobcat Company. “These batteries are purpose‑built for rigorous, day‑to‑day use, offering durability, efficiency and productivity for the most demanding material-handling applications.”

The battery packs include 48V and 80V models available in 400Ah and 600Ah capacities and suited for cushion‑tire, pneumatic‑tire and three‑wheel forklifts used in a range of applications. Their reinforced internal architecture and advanced system controls are designed to support reliability in high‑utilization environments such as warehouses, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

According to Bobcat, the batteries charge up to 50% faster than many comparable systems, with no watering, no daily upkeep and no battery swaps required. Daily operation is said to be streamlined through intuitive charging and discharging interfaces, a user‑friendly side panel, automatic sleep mode and a quick wake‑up button for immediate activation.

A reinforced structure withstands vibrations up to 5G to support stable performance in intensive material‑handling applications. Precision thermal management and laser‑welded connections help maintain consistent operation under heavy loads and long duty cycles. An integrated cold‑weather heat pad activates automatically in low temperatures, helping maintain output in freezer facilities and winter climates.

A modular battery and weight system improves installation flexibility, reduces long‑term service complexity and simplifies inventory management. Reduced routine maintenance, easy access components and long‑term performance durability are said to contribute to lower operating costs and improved lifecycle value.

The battery packs include 48V and 80V models in 400Ah and 600Ah capacities suited for Class I forklifts. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

The batteries feature an IP65 dust‑ and water‑resistant design, enabling dependable operation across indoor, outdoor and mixed‑use environments.

The battery packs are certified to UL 2580 (battery), meeting industry standards for battery safety. When installed in the truck, the UL 583 (truck) certification for the vehicle is also updated accordingly to confirm compliance with electric forklift equipment requirements. The battery packs have also acquired every key certification demanded in global markets, Bobcat stated.

The new lithium-ion battery packs will be arriving in North America in the first quarter of 2026, with earlier availability in select global markets.