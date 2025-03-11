Bobcat unveils Li-ION battery range at LogiMAT

At LogiMAT 2025, Bobcat is presenting new developments as part of its display of the company’s material handling product lines, which includes diesel, LPG and electric forklifts, reach trucks and warehouse equipment such as pallet trucks and stackers.

Bobcat’s Li-ION battery will be installed in each series of its material handling product line. (Photo: Bobcat)

Bobcat is announcing the upcoming launch of its new lithium iron (ferro) phosphate (Li-ION) battery range, available in various capacity options with 400- and 600-Ah available for each voltage. The range is integrated with truck CANBUS, with no separate display required. Heat management is applied and monitoring and diagnostics apps are available.

The battery technology has been developed by Bobcat and will be installed in each series. The battery range is complemented by new Li-ION Chargers from Bobcat that are optimized for quick, reliable charging.

The company is also introducing the BNT series (B16NT, B18NT and B20NT), its first Li-ION three-wheel forklifts, designed for light to medium-duty applications. The units offer 1.6, 1.8 and 2.0 t load capacities at 500 mm. They are equipped with 4.5-kW dual-drive motors and are powered by a 51.2V 300-Ah Li-ION battery and 150A charger (380V)

The compact forklifts have an ergonomic design that provides added leg room and enhanced operating comfort for the user.

Bobcat is updating its warehouse equipment portfolio, as well, with three new product series. In addition, the company’s current LSM12N-7 and BSL12/16N-7 stackers are now available in initial lift versions. The new warehouse products will also be available with Li-ION batteries from production.

The BPR20/25N-7 platform pallet trucks offer 2- and 2.5-t capacities. (Photo: Bobcat)

The new BPM16/20N-7 pedestrian powered pallet trucks are rated at 1.6 and 2 t capacity and are suited for applications in and around SMEs, manufacturing and warehousing. The long tiller arm provides optimal, ergonomic operation. The robust units have a travel speed up to 6 kph.

The BPR20/25N-7 powered platform pallet trucks offer a 2 and 2.5 t capacity and a travel speed of up to 8 kph for optimal horizontal transportation over extended distances. Electric Power Steering (EPS) enables ergonomic and safe operation. The suspension flip-down platform minimizes body vibrations, and the sideways protective arms provide additional stability and protect the operator during turns. In walking operation mode, the platform and arms are folded compactly within the truck’s outline to conserve space.

The 1.2 and 1.6 t capacity BSR12/16N-7 powered platform stacker trucks are designed for efficiency in storage and picking operations involving heavy weights. The ergonomic, suspension flip-down platform – paired with protective arms – enhances operational efficiency. The trucks are capable of reaching lift heights up to 5.5 m and are suited for tasks over extended distances.

All warehouse equipment models on display feature a robust 8 mm metal skirt, strong chassis, durable mast and metal battery cover. The EPS system, coupled with the proportional lifting function, is designed to enable smooth and easy stacking operations.