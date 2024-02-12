Bobcat’s Journey and Latest Additions in Electrification & Autonomy
12 February 2024
Power Progress’ Becky Schultz spoke with Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat, at CES 2024, to discuss Bobcat’s journey into electrification and later into autonomy, as well as to dive deeper behind the unveiling of the AT450X autonomous electric articulating loader prototype, the relationships that went into its development and what it means for future products.
