Related Articles
Case adds Class 10+ combine with dual rotor
MAN Engines named exclusive yacht engine supplier
US firm selected for work at ‘world’s first’ renewable hydrogen-based steel mill
EC approves €6.9 bn for development of hydrogen infrastructure
New compactor can “reduce project emissions by up to 50%”

Bobcat’s Journey and Latest Additions in Electrification & Autonomy

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 February 2024

Power Progress’ Becky Schultz spoke with Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat, at CES 2024, to discuss Bobcat’s journey into electrification and later into autonomy, as well as to dive deeper behind the unveiling of the AT450X autonomous electric articulating loader prototype, the relationships that went into its development and what it means for future products.

Bobcat’s industry-first autonomous, electric articulating tractor
Bobcat’s industry-first autonomous, electric articulating tractor Company debuted the concept machine for specialty farming applications at CES 2024
Conferences & Events Interviews & Profiles Software & Technology Events Power Technology Electrification Agricultural Equipment Tractors Machine automation & autonomy
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA