BorgWarner to form JV with Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive

BW 850V multi level high speed inverter (Photo: BorgWarner)

BorgWarner is to form a joint venture with Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group, a China-based commercial vehicle (CV) parts supplier specializing in transmission and drivetrain systems.

The JV will focus on development of a high-voltage inverter for off-highway machines.

“By jointly working on a high-voltage inverter application for high efficiency vehicles such as heavy-duty trucks and off-road vehicles, this joint venture will support our business growth for power electronics in the electrified commercial vehicle market,” said Stefan Demmerle, president and GM, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “Our strong engineering footprint in China enables us to quickly accelerate product development to commercialize highly-efficient inverter technology.”

Xuyao Ma, chairman of FAST Group, said: “With electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, and shared mobility transforming the automotive industry in China, the penetration rate of CVs in the new energy sector is growing rapidly. The joint venture will increase our customer value by providing state-of-the-art inverter product and propulsion solutions in the commercial vehicle market.”

BorgWarner believes bringing together its cutting-edge technology and deep electrification know-how with Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group’s commercial vehicle expertise will help to support the growth of electrification in the commercial vehicle market.

Subject to regulatory approval, it is expected the JV will be established in Q1 2024.