BP Energy Partners closes on sale of Miratech

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

05 September 2024

Dallas, Texas-based BP Energy Partners (BPEP) said it has closed on the sale of Miratech Corp. Founded in 1992, Tulsa, Okla.-based Miratech provides emissions control and compliance solutions to the power generation, energy infrastructure, industrial, OEM and marine markets.

Miratech was acquired by PG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform.

BPEP said that Miratech’s differentiated engineering capabilities and domain expertise in stationary power generation, compression and data centers have enabled the company to scale and meet the demand for emissions reduction solutions within distributed power, critical data infrastructure and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors including energy infrastructure, marine and construction.

“Miratech’s solutions have proven critical in addressing emissions challenges across energy and energy-intensive industries,” said Dennis Hamilton, managing director at BPEP.

