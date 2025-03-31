Bridgestone debuts new tire for aggregate segment
31 March 2025
At AGG1 in St. Louis, Mo. Last week, Bridgestone Americas introduced the 27.00R49 V-Steel Rock Deep Ultra (VRDU) aggregate tire – the first aggregate tire engineered with the company’s MasterCore technology.
The MasterCore VRDU is specifically designed for rock surfaces, said Bridgestone. It will be offered in four advanced compounds engineered to deliver performance tailored to the unique needs of quarry operations.
Applicable for dump trucks, the tire has a tread pattern that features a 35% deeper tread depth (compared to Bridgestone conventional VREP, VRLS) to enable enhanced traction on rocky terrains and improved stability and comfort. The deeper tread pattern incorporates cooling slopes and center grooves to help extend tire life by 26% compared to the Bridgestone VRLS, the company stated.
The tire’s proprietary casing is engineered with MasterCore technology, which uses a wide and strong belt package and rubber compounds that are said to deliver up to 10% more load capacity vs. the company’s conventional tires and key competitors.
The MasterCore VRDU will be manufactured at the company’s Aiken County OTR plant and will be available later in 2025.
