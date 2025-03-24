Briggs & Stratton to showcase Vanguard engines at Bauma 2025

The engine maker will be at Stand 349 in Hall A2.

Briggs & Stratton said that at Bauma 2025, it plans to showcase its Vanguard engine and battery solutions designed for construction applications. The company said the solutions are adaptable to meet the industry’s evolving needs, and Vanguard is also committed to delivering a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Briggs & Stratton will showcase Vanguard engine and battery solutions at Bauma 2025. (Image: Briggs & Stratton)

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of Vanguard power solutions, Briggs said, including drop-fit single-cylinder engines, Big Block gasoline alternatives to diesel, and lithium-ion battery technology.

Pia Weimer, director of marketing for EMEA at Briggs & Stratton, said, “We are excited to showcase the full range of Vanguard power solutions at Bauma 2025, featuring innovative products and construction applications that perfectly highlight our commitment to empowering customers with tailored solutions.”

Single-Cylinder and Big Block Engines

Vanguard single-cylinder, horizontal-shaft commercial engines have been engineered for power, reliability, and reduced maintenance while being able to withstand tough job site conditions, Briggs said. These engines, including the Vanguard 160, 200, 300, and 400 EFI/ETC models, offer drop-fit solutions designed to meet the demands of construction applications.

The company said the engines offer long maintenance intervals — 200-hour oil maintenance and 600-hour air cleaner maintenance — for reduced downtime and lower TCO. Technologies such as TransportGuard further enhance ROI by minimizing unnecessary and costly oil changes.

Also featured will be Vanguard’s Big Block EFI/ETC 29.9 kW/40 hp engine as an alternative for high-power applications. These engines deliver the performance needed on construction sites while also reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs, Briggs said. Vanguard’s electronic fuel injection (EFI) technology also optimizes fuel efficiency.

Vanguard Battery Range and System Solution

Bauma attendees can also explore Vanguard advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, designed for commercial applications with energy capacities ranging from 1.5 kWh to 70 kWh. Built with a durable aluminum casing, high IP ratings, and an integrated battery management system (BMS), these batteries offer longevity, safety and efficiency in harsh environments, Briggs said.

At the show, the company said Vanguard will showcase its Battery System Solution: battery packs and chargers, along with soon-to-be-launched new motors and motor controllers, all designed to simplify electrification for OEMs. The fully integrated system ensures all components work seamlessly together.

Other innovations at the show will be the Si1.5, a fully swappable battery that is interchangeable across brands and applications, Briggs said, as well as the Fi5.0, a fixed commercial battery pack that offers a total solution for OEMs and operators. Already successfully integrated into several real-world applications, such as the ARE demolition robot, EQLab Powerbank, B-Mac Trowel and the Scorpick Pick & Carry crane applications on display at the show, attendees can learn how these products offer flexibility in powering their equipment across multiple contexts, the company said.

Vanguard will also launch an electrified construction consortium at Bauma 2025. It will be a platform of OEMs who have chosen to collaborate around the Si1.5 swappable battery system. The group’s portfolio spans various construction applications, from floor saws to concrete trowels and mini dumpers, Briggs said.