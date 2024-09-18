BYD shows 19-tonne ETH8 electric commercial truck

BYD truck with CEVA livery at IAA Transportation 2024 (Photo: BYD)

BYD and CEVA Logistics have teamed up to highlight how ground transport in Europe can be decarbonised at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany.

As part of this, a CEVA-branded ETH8 electric truck was on show at the trade fair; CEVA will take delivery of four examples for use by the French company across its operations in the Netherlands as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The logistics company has targeted alternative fuel and EVs as one of its three primary routes to achieving net zero emissions output by 2050.

The 19-tonne ETH8 trucks which will be delivered to CEVA have been tailored for European requirements. In addition to a 250 km range and fast-charging capability, a multipurpose platform has been added.

Other features of the BYD eTruck platform include the 5-in-1 controller which helps to optimize performance and energy efficiency.

In addition, BYD also unveiled its YET 2.0 electric yard tractor. Intended for European markets, the tractor has a gross weight of up to 75 tonnes, which BYD states allows it to move large containers and trailers.

Equipped with Blade batteries developed by BYD, the tractor can work continuously for up to 16 hours.

In January of this year, BYD held the inaugural voyage of its first roll-on/roll-off vehicle transporter. With a length of 199.9 metres, the Explorer No1 features a dual fuel LNG and conventional diesel oil power system. Another seven ships are expected to join the BYD fleet over the next two years.

With a capacity of about 7,000 vehicles, the fleet will help to support BYD operations around the world, including Europe. In 2023 BYD, which is now the world’s largest electric vehicle OEM, exported 242,765 EVs from China, a year-on-year increase of 334%.