Case adds Class 10+ combine with dual rotor

The AF11 is designed to provide matched capacity from header to spreader. (Photo: Case IH)

Case IH showcased its all-new AF11 combine this week at the 2024 National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky. The 775-hp machine has been redesigned from the ground up to maximize time in the field, the company stated.

The AF11 couples the AFLX2, the company’s first-ever dual rotor, with an active and dynamic cleaning system for optimal capacity. The Class 10+ combine is designed to provide matched capacity from header to spreader, Case IH noted, with speed and throughput delivered with consistent crop flow, reduced grain loss and radar-controlled residue management. The unit has a 567-bushel grain tank and a 6-bushel-per-second unload rate. Its improved fuel efficiency and large fuel tank help to maximize runtime.

The Class 10+ combine couples the AFLX2, Case IH’s first-ever dual rotor, with an active and dynamic cleaning system. (Photo: Case IH)

“Our product development process, which is centered around farmers, identified the need for matched capacity, speed and throughput,” said Leo Bose, harvesting segment leader, Case IH. “The AFXL2 dual rotor technology drives that capability to harvest more in less time.”

The new model is the first in the AF series and will offer a number of technology-focused features, including the Harvest Command combine automation solution.

“The AF11 is offering technology-driven efficiencies to growers,” Bose said. “It’s about elevating control – even if the farmer isn’t in the driver seat. We’re providing technology that can optimize machine settings in real-time to navigate even the toughest conditions harvest can throw your way.”

The AF11 will only be available in North America, with more information about specifications and pricing to be released at a later date.