Claas rolls out flagship combine in North America

The Lexion 8900 Terra Trac class-10+ combine has a 510-bushel grain tank and a 5.1 bushel-per-second unloading speed. (Photo: Claas)

Claas chose the Ag in Motion farm show in Saskatchewan, Canada, to show its Lexion 8900 Terra Trac for the first time in North America. The combine has been offered in select global markets since 2019 but this is its first appearance on North American soil. The model shown featured a unique paint scheme and graphics commemorating the production of more than 500,000 combines since Claas started producing them in the 1930s.

The Lexion 8900 Terra Trac class-10+ combine is equipped with a 16.2 L MAN engine with Dynamic Power rated 779 max hp (SAE) – an increase of 89 hp over the Lexion 8800 model. Its Dynamic Cooling System is located on the top of the machine, where there is cooler and cleaner air. The system senses the workload of the combine and directs more power to the cooling fan when the load is high and less when it isn’t, keeping the engine cool with an eye on fuel efficiency, Claas stated.

The model on display featured a unique paint scheme and graphics commemorating the company’s production of more than 500,000 combines. (Photo: Claas)

The combine has a 510-bushel grain tank and a 5.1 bushel-per-second unloading speed suited for large, high-yielding fields. Threshing and separation is handled through the APS Synflow Hybrid system, which has an accelerated pre-separation system that threshes up to 30% of the grain before the crop reaches twin rotors that gently finish the separation process, said Claas. Independent control of the threshing and separation speeds is said to provide the ability to harvest quickly while maintaining optimal grain quality.

Utilizing the Claas Cemos Automatic combine automation system, the Lexion 8900 Terra Trac can make autonomous and automatic real-time in-field adjustments as field conditions change.

The combine is offered with the Terra Trac undercarriage for a smoother ride, enhanced traction, minimal compaction and optimal header stability. A range of headers are available, including the Convio Flex 1530 with a 50-ft. (15.3 m) working width and 9-in. (225 mm) flex range. The advanced flex draper features Auto Belt Speed and Active Float operator assistance systems.

The Lexion 8900 Terra Trac comes with a standard Auto Lube system to help reduce daily maintenance.