Clarience, ZF forge fleet data sharing alliance

At ACT Expo, which took place last week in Las Vegas, Clarience Technologies and ZF announced a strategic alliance with the aim to improve fleet performance through comprehensive product performance data sharing. The companies said the collaboration will enable them to leverage each other’s telematics data from their respective solutions and access component-level data, fostering enhanced operational insights and efficiencies for fleet operators.

“By sharing data sources between companies, our analytical models can more quickly find the relevant insights in the data that will drive operational excellence and enhance fleet performance,” said Nada Jiddou, executive vice president and chief digital officer, Clarience Technologies.

Under the alliance, fleet customers of Clarience Technologies will gain access to critical product performance data on ZF brands, including Wabco brakes, brake controllers, sensors measuring brake pad wear and ABS system data. This data will be integrated into Clarience Technologies’ proprietary Fus1on platform, the software system that powers its Road Ready telematics business.

ZF fleet customers will have access to telematics data originating from the Road Ready trailer telematics solution, along with tire and wheel end health solutions from P.S.I. Data from Clarience Technologies brands will be accessed through Scalar, the proprietary fleet data platform developed by ZF.

By integrating telematics and component-level data from both companies, truck and trailer OEMs will also be able to gain insights into the performance and health of their vehicles and components throughout the vehicle lifecycle, which can help them to enhance product development, improve design efficiency and anticipate maintenance and aftermarket service and support needs.

“ZF is pleased to partner with Clarience Technologies in the telematics space, making our collective suite of products, services and related insights available to our shared customer base,” said Benjamin Brown, vice president and head of Trailer OEM & Digital Sales, ZF. “Our companies share a common vision to simplify the end-user experience by reducing complexity to OEMs, fleets and service shops alike, which ultimately will help increase efficiency for all involved.”

The initial phase of integration is projected to be completed by the second half of 2024.