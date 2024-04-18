CNH Industrial said to be cutting workers in Wisconsin

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

18 April 2024

According to local news reports, CNH is reducing its Wisconsin-based workforce by 200 to 220 workers. The United Auto Workers Local 180, which represents the Mount Pleasant (Racine County) facility, said workers were notified of “indefinite layoffs” in mid-March.

Case agricultural tractor Photo: KHL Staff

Reductions of up to another 170 employees could occur by 2026, reports stated, further shrinking employment at the plant, which was at roughly 660 workers prior to the announced cuts.

The Mount Pleasant plant produces agricultural equipment sold under the Case and New Holland brands. The staff reductions at the facility are part of a company-wide reorganization plan – stemming largely from weaker farm machinery demand – announced in November 2023.

CNH Industrial said the plan’s aim is to reduce its workforce by 5% and reduce total workforce expenses by 10% to 15%. The company already announced a “streamlining” of its senior leadership team as part of the plan.

Reports indicated some of the company’s operations may be moved to Mexico as part of the reorganization.

A notice of layoffs for the Mount Pleasant facility has yet to be filed with the state, with some reports citing the decision as “tentative.”

