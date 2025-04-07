Comer shows power transmission advancements

Italian power transmission manufacturer Comer Industries is exhibiting at Bauma 2025 in Munich, presenting a range of solutions and advanced concepts tailored to compact equipment, excavators, heavy mobile machinery, wheel loaders and telehandlers. The offerings cater to both conventional and electric machines.

To highlights is ability to develop a full powertrain system for compact electric equipment, Comer is displaying a simulation of the new eMD1 electric module. (Photo: Comer Industries)

Premiering at the event is the e-comer branded e-539 electric two-speed transmission coupled with the SMAC Serie 270 liquid-cooled electric motor, which the company said highlights the synergy and collaboration between e-comer and Comer Industries. This latest generation of synchronized transmission is designed to be combined with high-voltage electric motor technology and provide up to a 100-kW equivalent diesel engine power, aiming to achieve high shifting dynamic and allowing shifting operation during drive without stopping the vehicle, Comer explained.

Comer is displaying a simulation of a new electric module, the eMD1, to highlight its R&D department’s ability to draw from different product branches and proprietary technologies in developing a full powertrain system for compact electric equipment. The eMD1 directly inputs power into the differential gearbox of the rigid compact axle FCH8, eliminating the traditional dropbox from the driveline. The rotational speed of the motor is reduced by a planetary drive unit and the rotary and torque motion is transferred to the front axle by a CV (constant velocity) shaft, which in turn minimizes vibration.

The e-539 electric two-speed transmission coupled with the SMAC Serie 270 liquid-cooled electric motor. (Photo: Comer Industries)

Also on hand is the WD300EX Serie, an all-in-one integrated electric wheel drive designed for mini excavators. It consists of a planetary gearbox combined with an interior permanent magnet motor from the SMAC series. Equipped with an electromagnetic negative brake, the system is designed to provide an electric, waterproof alternative to hydraulic-powered gearboxes.

The PG 1100 eEX being shown at Bauma further highlights the synergy between e-comer and Comer Industries engineering. Designed for 14-ton excavators, it represents a new two-stage planetary range in Comer’s portfolio that can be supplied as a complete package with the SMAC Series synchronous permanent electric motors series.

Additional products on display include the next-generation Mechanics Universal join driveshafts andre-engineered ICVD hydrostatic drives and expanded flanged driveshaft range from Comer’s Walterscheid brand.

Hall A3, Stand 225