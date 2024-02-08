Cummins adds to Centum Series generator sets

Two new models have a 1,750- to 2,000-kW power range

Cummins Inc. has expanded its Centum Series with the addition of the C1750D6E and C2000D6E generator sets, featuring a power range of 1,750 to 2,000 kW. The new models are designed to deliver reliable power at reduced emissions without sacrificing performance, the company noted.

The C1750D6E and C2000D6E are powered by the 49.8L QSK50 four-cycle industrial diesel engine. (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins introduced the first units in the Centum Series in July 2022, describing the new range as “a significant shift in the Cummins approach to power system design” with “next-level flexibility, efficiency and sustainability.” Targeted to stationary standby, prime power and data center applications, the series is engineered to meet customers’ power needs with high-efficiency engines that fit in a smaller footprint.

The latest additions maintain this approach. “The C1750D6E and C2000D6E generator sets are designed to deliver superior power efficiency at the 1,750- to 2,000-kW 60Hz nodes in a much smaller footprint – all while keeping sustainability and lower emissions in mind,” said Vipul Tandon, executive director, Global Power Generation, Cummins. “These generator sets are also approved for use with HVO in standby applications.”

The C1750D6E and C2000D6E incorporate the compact 49.8L QSK50 four-cycle industrial diesel engine designed to provide reliable power, low emissions, and fast response to load changes. Stamford S-Range alternators in several sizes offer selectable motor starting capability with low reactance 2/3 pitch windings, low waveform distortion with non-linear loads and fault clearing short-circuit capability and class H insulation. A permanent magnet generator provides enhanced motor starting and fault clearing short-circuit capability.

Robust transient performance means the gen-sets can recover from large load swings quickly, leading to less power disruption and a more stable power supply for consistent, predictable operations, said Cummins. The units also provide high altitude/ambient performance.

PowerCommand digital control comes standard and provides total gen-set system integration including automatic remote starting/stopping, precise frequency and voltage regulation, alarm and status message display, AmpSentry protective relay, output metering and auto-shutdown at fault detection and NFPA 110 Level 1 compliance.

The gen-sets allow for integration with Cummins Integrated Power System products, including generator set controls, transfer switches, system controls and switch gear, microgrid controls and digital solutions.