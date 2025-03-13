Cummins introduces new battery energy storage systems

Zero-emission BESS from Cummins (Photo: Cummins)

Amid a recent flurry of new engine launches, Cummins has announced the addition of new BESSs (battery energy storage systems) to the company’s power generation portfolio.

Developed by a team in Minnesota, the BESSs are said to represent ‘a significant push towards helping customers reach their sustainability goals’.

“The global shift for renewable energy sources is becoming more profound,” said Lucio Kroll, senior director, New Energy Solutions at Cummins Power Generation.

“We’re proud to expand our offerings to include BESS, staying in line with that shift and serving our customers with safe and reliable solutions that can help them meet their energy transition goals.”

Cummins Power Generation BESS solutions are available in two designs, a 10-foot container for models delivering between 200 and 400 kWh, and a 20-foot high cube container for those producing between 600 kWh and 2 MWh.

Features of the BESSs include lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) batteries, liquid cooling for thermal management and a three-tier fire safety protocol. Plug-and-play functionality makes the self-contained units easy to transport and install.

The units are intended to support the power needs of industrial, commercial and mission-critical markets operating in the 50 Hz range. Use cases include off-grid and energy management applications, together with data centers, healthcare facilities and wastewater treatment.

In use, the BESS units deliver grid stabilisation and backup during power outages, while also saving energy delivered from renewable generation installations (wind, solar, etc.).