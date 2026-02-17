Cummins offers incentive for Ram diesel truck recall

Owners of eligible RAM 2500 and 3500 model year 2013-2018 trucks could receive up to $1,000 for completing Recall 67A. (Photo: Reuters)

Cummins Inc. announced a $500 incentive for owners of eligible Ram 2500 and 3500 model year 2013-2018 trucks who complete Emissions Recall 67A. Vehicle owners who bring their truck to an authorized Ram dealership for the required software update can receive a $500 prepaid Mastercard once the recall service is completed.

For a limited time, the first 750 participants who complete Recall 67A by March 31, 2026, will receive double the incentive for a total of $1,000. After March 31, the $500 reward will remain available to all eligible participants in the United States.

According to the company, Recall 67A is a simple software update to further reduce tailpipe NOx emissions and does not change the truck’s power, torque or responsiveness. The no-cost update takes less than an hour and does not require any parts or hardware.

Upon completion of the recall update, eligible drivers can receive:

A $500 prepaid Mastercard (or $1,000 for the first 750 qualifying participants during the promotional window);

and a special extended warranty covering select emissions and aftertreatment components.

“Recall 67A is a straightforward software update that helps ensure these engines continue performing the way Ram owners expect,” said Jennifer Rager, executive director, Pickup Business at Cummins. “Our goal is to make the process quick, clear and worthwhile for every owner. This incentive reflects our commitment to supporting drivers with updates that keep their trucks running at their best.”

Cummins is offering the reward program to customers to encourage timely completion of Emissions Recall 67A to meet federal requirements and protect long-term vehicle performance. Ram drivers can check their vehicle identification number (VIN) for recall eligibility and view the official program rules at CumminsRecall.com.