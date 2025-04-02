Daimler Buses acquires stake in Sinos GmbH

Sinos software enables the digitalization and visualization of depots to help operators optimize their processes. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

Daimler Buses, a segment of Daimler Trucks, announced it has acquired a 49% stake in Sinos GmbH, based in Regensburg, Germany. Sinos specializes in software solutions for the operation of electrified city bus fleets, particularly intelligent charging management systems.

Daimler Buses has been working with Sinos since 2022 and offers its customers the software as part of the electrification of their fleets and depots. In addition to intelligent charging, Sinos also offers the digitalization and visualization of depots, including determining the parking position of vehicles in the depot to help operators optimize their processes. Daimler Buses said these functions complement its existing digital services.

Sinos specializes in software solutions for the operation of electrified city bus fleets. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

With this shareholding, the two companies further expand their existing collaboration.

“The SINOS software solution is user-friendly, efficient and expandable. This is why it has been so popular with our customers for several years now,” said Till Oberwörder, CEO, Daimler Buses. “With our stake, we want to make use of SINOS’ expertise and innovative strength to develop charging management software that is even better tailored to our e-buses.”