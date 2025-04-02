Daimler Buses acquires stake in Sinos GmbH

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 April 2025

Daimler Buses acquires majority stake in Sinos GmbH Sinos software enables the digitalization and visualization of depots to help operators optimize their processes. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

Daimler Buses, a segment of Daimler Trucks, announced it has acquired a 49% stake in Sinos GmbH, based in Regensburg, Germany. Sinos specializes in software solutions for the operation of electrified city bus fleets, particularly intelligent charging management systems.

Daimler Buses has been working with Sinos since 2022 and offers its customers the software as part of the electrification of their fleets and depots. In addition to intelligent charging, Sinos also offers the digitalization and visualization of depots, including determining the parking position of vehicles in the depot to help operators optimize their processes. Daimler Buses said these functions complement its existing digital services.

Daimler Buses acquires majority stake in Sinos GmbH Sinos specializes in software solutions for the operation of electrified city bus fleets. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

With this shareholding, the two companies further expand their existing collaboration.

“The SINOS software solution is user-friendly, efficient and expandable. This is why it has been so popular with our customers for several years now,” said Till Oberwörder, CEO, Daimler Buses. “With our stake, we want to make use of SINOS’ expertise and innovative strength to develop charging management software that is even better tailored to our e-buses.”

Europe Germany Business & Finance Mergers & acquisitions Software & Technology Industry News Power Technology Buses Electrification Power System Transportation
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]