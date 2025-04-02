Daimler Buses acquires stake in Sinos GmbH
02 April 2025
Daimler Buses, a segment of Daimler Trucks, announced it has acquired a 49% stake in Sinos GmbH, based in Regensburg, Germany. Sinos specializes in software solutions for the operation of electrified city bus fleets, particularly intelligent charging management systems.
Daimler Buses has been working with Sinos since 2022 and offers its customers the software as part of the electrification of their fleets and depots. In addition to intelligent charging, Sinos also offers the digitalization and visualization of depots, including determining the parking position of vehicles in the depot to help operators optimize their processes. Daimler Buses said these functions complement its existing digital services.
With this shareholding, the two companies further expand their existing collaboration.
“The SINOS software solution is user-friendly, efficient and expandable. This is why it has been so popular with our customers for several years now,” said Till Oberwörder, CEO, Daimler Buses. “With our stake, we want to make use of SINOS’ expertise and innovative strength to develop charging management software that is even better tailored to our e-buses.”
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.