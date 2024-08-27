Daimler Buses partners with ChargePoint

Daimler Buses said it has signed a partnership agreement with ChargePoint, a European telematics service provider for electric buses. The partnership is intended to enable transport companies with multi-brand fleets to use vehicle data from Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses in the ChargePoint fleet management system.

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

According to Daimler Buses, ChargePoint customers with Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses in their fleet do not need to install additional hardware because ChargePoint can use data from the Bus Data Center — a standard feature in all Daimler Buses vehicles. All that is required is a monthly data package from Omniplus On digital services, which can be purchased for each individual bus, and the transport company’s data release.

The Bus Data Center transmits over 450 data points in real time as well as all vehicle diagnostic data, Daimler Buses said. It can also receive commands sent via mobile network, such as for the preconditioning of the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, which opens additional options for the fleet management system.

ChargePoint customers operating Daimler Buses vehicles also benefit from high security in data transfer, Daimler Buses said, as the company is the first bus manufacturer to comply with the new UN ECE R155 international cybersecurity directive. This protects the data against unauthorized access across the entire connectivity route from the vehicle to Daimler Buses’ cloud.

“The partnership with ChargePoint is a further important component in making the use of vehicle data as easy and secure as possible for our bus customers,” said Bernd Mack, head of Customer Services & Parts and Used Vehicles at Daimler Buses.

Uwe Münch, director of Bus & Transit Europe at ChargePoint, said the partnership will benefit its many bus fleet customers across Europe that have Daimler Buses vehicles. “With this new partnership, we are opening up additional options for users of our software to optimize their bus fleet. And not only for electric buses, but also for conventionally powered vehicles, which our software also manages for mixed fleets.”

Daimler Buses said ChargePoint will be joining a group of 15 European providers of telematics and depot management systems the company currently partners with to integrate vehicle data from Daimler Buses into fleet management systems.