Danfoss adds DVG hydraulic valves

Danfoss Power Solutions’ new DVG family is a line of open-center directional control valves for mobile machinery. Currently available in North, Central and South America, the DVG 60 and DVG 100 valves are suited for various construction, material handling and agriculture machinery, including skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders, backhoe loaders, truck-mounted cranes and tractors.

The DVG hydraulic valves offer such performance attributes as return flow rate, pressure drop and active spool stroke resolution. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

The new hydraulic valves offer such performance attributes as return flow rate, pressure drop and active spool stroke resolution. According to the company, they are designed with meter-out flow 75% higher than meter-in flow at 15-bar pressure drop, enabling fast cylinder retraction to meet desired cycle times. Pressure drop from the valve inlet to the work port is 33% lower in a DVG 60 valve and 7% lower in a DVG 100 valve compared to the next best alternative, Danfoss asserted, reducing power losses and heat generation. The result, said the company, is the ability to reduce fuel consumption and cooling needs while optimizing energy efficiency of the machine.

With 4.2 mm of active spool stroke resolution on proportional electrohydraulic controls, the valves are also said to provide better application controllability.

A modular build concept with a common interface enables flexible configuration to meet each machine’s requirements. A maximum of 12 work sections can be combined in one valve, enabling use on machines with a range of functionality.

The DVG 60 has a work port flow rate of 60 L/min (15.8 gpm), while the DVG 100 has a flow rate of 100 L/min (26.4 gpm). The work port continuous pressure rating of both sizes is 310 bar (4,500 psi). The valves are available with a variety of actuation methods, spools and features for flexible valve configuration. Circuit options include series, parallel and tandem. Control types include electronic (proportional and on/off), mechanical, cable, hydraulic, electropneumatic and pneumatic. Spool options include three-way, four-way, float, regen and kick out. Each is offered in different variants for use in diverse applications.

DVG valves with proportional actuators can be programmed with the company’s PLUS+1 software. According to Danfoss, preprogrammed compliance blocks for the actuators can reduce time to market while improving ease of use for customers transitioning from mechanical to electrical control.