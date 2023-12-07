Danfoss expands tractor valve platform

Danfoss Power Solutions announced it has enhanced its tractor valve platform with additional electrohydraulic module sizes as well as new mechanical modules.

The Danfoss tractor valve line now includes additional electrohydraulic module sizes and new mechanical modules. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

The tractor valves, which are built on the PVG 32 proportional valve platform, are designed to provide both front and rear implement and front loader control. The company said they offer various components and features specific to agricultural applications, including a range of valve modules — inlets, working modules for auxiliary functions, hitch modules, top-mounted modules and endplates — to enable customization to the specific application.

New zero-leak electrohydraulic PVBZ 16, 40 and 48 modules cover flow rates of up to 170 liters per minute (44.9 gpm). The new sizes will enable customers to tailor the flow rate for each service more accurately, Danfoss said. Because they are based on the PVG 32 platform, no interface plates are required and they are able to be combined in multiple configurations. The new modules are compatible with PVE electrohydraulic actuators.

The new zero-leak mechanical MVBZ modules for tractors with mechanical implement actuation requirements can be combined with electrohydraulic PVBZ modules, enabling mechanical modules to be used for auxiliary function control and electrohydraulic modules for hitch control. The mechanical modules also enable the valve to be used on base model tractors.

Jonas Lauersen, senior sales development manager, Spool Valve Solutions, Danfoss Power Solutions, said the enhancements to the valve platform now make the company a full-line valve supplier capable of meeting the needs of a broader range of tractor models, from small to large and from basic to advanced. Benefits cited include a high level of design flexibility, minimized parasitic losses and the availability of global service and support.