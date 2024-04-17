Delta adds ultra-fast heavy-duty EV charger

Delta, a provider of power management and IoT-based smart green solutions, has launched the UFC 500, a 500-kW DC Ultra-fast EV Charger. The UFC 500 can charge one heavy-duty electric vehicle (truck or bus) with large battery capacity at 460 kW power within two hours.

Delta’s UFC 500 500-kW DC Ultra-fast EV Charger. (Photo: Delta)

In addition to heavy-duty vehicles, the UFC 500 is suited to a broad spectrum of passenger EVs and charging applications in fleet, depot, logistic, industrial and public charging installations. In public charging applications, two EVs up to 250 kW each can be charged simultaneously.

The UFC 500’s power module utilizes silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor technology, a compound of silicon and carbon, to ensure high overall conversion efficiency, Delta explained. The company’s patented internal circuit topology results in a compact, lightweight power module.

The charger is designed for complete system integration, including network connectivity, backward compatibility and energy management, simplifying setup and management. Its all-weather exterior design meets IP55 and IK10 standards. The cable management solution is mounted on the top of the charging station to prevent damage and enhance practicality, Delta stated. The moving arm extends the charging cable’s reach up to 4 meters.

The UFC 500 readily integrates with the DeltaGrid EVM, a system that enables the grouping of EV chargers, prioritization, scheduling and configurable limits to charging power, along with leveraging time-of-use tariff arbitrage. According to Delta, it can help reduce a site’s carbon footprint and operational costs through peak shaving. The UFC 500 is also compatible with Delta’s renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

“The UFC 500 delivers ultra-fast charging capabilities and, through integration with our own EV charging management system, DeltaGrid EVM, and energy storage solutions, significantly reduces pressure to the grid,” said Vincent Lin, vice president of eMobility and Smart Energy Solutions at Delta EMEA. “This powerful combination exemplifies the perfect fusion of EV charging and smart energy management solutions, excelling in performance and efficiency to fulfil CPOs’ immediate and future charging requirements.”