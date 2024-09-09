Deutz acquires Polish dealer

Deutz AG announced the acquisition of Biuro Techniczno-Handlowe FAST Sp.z.o.o. (BTH FAST), a service and sales company founded in 1990 in Warsaw that serves the mining machinery, industrial, railway and agricultural machinery markets. BTH FAST also supplies Deutz engines for use in military vehicles as part of the support for the Ukraine.

With the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the company from founder Stefan Fabijanski, Deutz establishes its own central service and sales organization in Poland. In addition to its own operations, BTH FAST collaborates with seven service partners in Poland.

“We have already worked very closely with BTH FAST as our central dealer in Poland and are pleased, with the takeover by Deutz, to have also found an optimal succession solution for the company,” said Deutz CSO and CTO Dr.-Ing. Markus Müller.

The operational management of BTH FAST will remain in the hands of the existing management. Fabijanski will continue to be available as an advisor in future.

The transaction is subject to customary reservations, including antitrust clearance. The closing is expected to take place in the near future.