Deutz to show climate-friendly and digital solutions

From April 24 to 27, 2024, Deutz AG will be showcasing its engine technology and other advancements in the Construction and Material Handling application areas in hall 5A, booth F051, at Intermat in Paris, with a special focus on climate-friendly applications and digital solutions.

Trade show visitors will get a glimpse of the Classic portfolio with smaller engines such as the TCD 2.9 through the high-performance T(T)cd 7.7 engine - all approved for operation with HVO biofuel. Visitors will also be able to see an excavator converted to the DEUTZ 360-volt drive system and the Deutz PowerTree mobile rapid charging system, which can be used independently of the grid infrastructure and delivers a charging power of up to 150 kW at an output voltage of up to 800 volts, the company noted.

The TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen combustion engine, which will go into series production this year, will also be on display.

Other products that will be featured include fully electric drives with self-generated CO2-neutral energy, hydrogen-based generators and various digital solutions, including Fusion Hub telematics.