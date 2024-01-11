Diesel Motor Nordic becomes Deutz Nordic

The former Diesel Motor Nordic has been renamed Deutz Nordic. The rebranding follows Deutz taking over the company in October 2023.

The now wholly-owned subsidiary has relaunched its website as deutz.se, while new signage displayed at buildings also reflects the change.

“The global expansion of the service business is a crucial element in our Dual+ strategy,” commented Deutz CSO and CTO Dr. Markus Müller. “Rebranding Diesel Motor Nordic as Deutz Nordic thus represents more than simply a change of name and is actually part of our transformation journey.

“With the DEUTZ Nordic team at our side, we’re confident that we’ll succeed in expanding the service business in the Nordics. The rebranding will strengthen our market positioning.”

Founded in 1956, Deutz Nordic has locations in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The company has sales and maintenance operations for engines used in industrial applications. Prior to the rebranding the company was a Deutz service partner.

According to media reports, Deutz is expecting Deutz Nordic to generate approximately €10 million in revenue.