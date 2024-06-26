Eaton sensor monitors fluid contamination

Eaton’s Filtration Division has added to its condition monitoring portfolio with the new PFS 02 particle flow sensor. This compact inline solution for continuous contamination monitoring of hydraulic and lubrication oils is suitable for operating pressures of up to 6,000 psi (420 bar).

Eaton PFS 02 particle flow sensor. (Photo: Eaton)

The PFS 02 is designed to provide immediate and accurate diagnoses of contamination levels within a system, allowing users to quickly implement countermeasures when particulate concentration rises and prevent consequential damage and costly repairs. It can be mounted directly to stationary systems for continuous or periodic monitoring or can function as a mobile monitoring solution.

Two Minimess connections enable the sensor to be easily connected to the system, generally in the offline circuit. The functional principle is the light blockade principle, said Eaton; the laser sensor gives output signals that are dependent on particle size, and the electronic transforms these into numbers and size. Measurement results can be displayed according to ISO 4406:99, SAE AS 4059, NAS 1638 and GOST 17216 standards.

The PFS 02 particle flow sensor integrates both the sensor and the evaluation unit into a single unit, effectively replacing both the CCM 01 set and CCT 01 set. Multiple options for managing measurement results, including serial interface, CAN-Bus interface and analog output capabilities, allow the sensor to be tailored to users’ specific requirements. A bright graphic display and keypad facilitate easy adjustments to all relevant settings.