Eco Log installs 1000th Volvo Penta engine

The first and 1000th Eco Log machines powered by Volvo Penta (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Swedish OEM Eco Log used the first Volvo Penta engine in a forestry machine application 10 years ago.

The D8 Stage 4 engine was installed in an Eco Log 580E Harvester, which went on to be delivered to forestry specialists Nitta Rundvirke.

While that machine remains in use, Eco Log has now reached the milestone of installing its 1000th Volvo Penta engine in its forestry machines.

Featuring the latest D8 Stage 5 Volvo Penta engine, the new Eco Log 590G has been delivered to Nitta Rundvirke.

Frans Spetz is a co-owner of Nitta Rundvirke, which has its headquarters in western Sweden. Founded in 1965, the family-owned company operates in several industries, including transportation, excavation and forestry. In addition to running his company, Spetz conducts a lot of field tests.

“As field testers, we are honest and straightforward throughout the development process,” said Spetz. “There are other field testers that are just happy to try something new, without giving proper feedback or telling the manufacturer what they actually think. But we always do.”

Frans Spetz, co-owner of Nitta Rundvirke (Photo: Volvo Penta)

That first Eco Log 580E Harvester has now gone on to complete more than 11,000 work hours, with only routine maintenance on the engine since its installation.

Forestry machines invariably work in remote locations, which means the operator might have to fix issues on site. To do this, they must know a lot about the machines and their engines.

“We had to change the water pump at some point,” Spetz noted. “But that’s the kind of inevitable maintenance that comes from normal wear and tear.”

Following a handover celebration, the new Eco Log 590G will enter full-time operation, with the latest Volvo Penta engine helping to deliver efficient and worry-free operation.