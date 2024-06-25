Electric models from Volvo Trucks reach 80 M km total mileage

Electric Volvo Trucks can be used across a variety of applications (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo has reported that its battery-electric truck fleet has covered 80 million kilometers (49.7 million miles) since the launch of the first model in 2019.

Over what amounts to about 2000 trips around the world, the trucks have helped to reduce CO2 emissions while also improving the driving experience.

Volvo puts forward that covering the same distance using trucks fitted with internal combustion engines would have used about 25 million liters of diesel, producing 68,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“I am happy to see how transport companies are embracing the benefits with electric trucks in daily operations. The transport sector represents 7% of global carbon emissions and battery-electric trucks are an important tool to reduce the climate footprint. Thanks to many early adopters we can already now see the huge potential with this technology,” said Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks.

The Swedish truck maker has put together a series of key takeaways to support electric truck adoption, including the following:

- Early adoption: transport companies with electric trucks have a competitive advantage in being able to offer emissions-free transport

- Maximise investment utilization: optimize logistics routes and share charging facilities

- Working environment: improved driving environment with lower noise and vibration

Volvo Trucks reports that deliveries of electric trucks increased by 256% in 2023 to 1977 units. Additionally, more than half of all electric trucks (56%) delivered to customers in Europe over the first quarter of 2024 were provided by Volvo. Market share in the US stands at 44%.

In total, Volvo has delifvered more than 3500 electric trucks to customers in 45 countries. The company’s first heavy-duty electric truck was handed over in 2023, while it was the first to offer such models in Morocco, South Korea and Malaysia.

The Volvo electric truck range includes the FL, FE and FM Electric, the FM Low Entry, FMX Electric, FH Aero Electric and the VNR Electric. The models support a wide range of applications, from urban distribution through to regional haulage and construction.