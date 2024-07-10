Eleo unveils battery packs for off-highway

Eleo, a Yanmar company, has unveiled a range of battery packs that it said are tailored to the specific requirements of low-volume, high-diversity off-highway vehicles and equipment. Engineered for use in demanding environments, the battery packs are tested to withstand the dust, shock, vibration and water such vehicles and equipment encounter.

Eleo battery packs offer a scalable voltage range from 50V to 720V. (Photo: Eleo)

According to the company, the battery packs offer simple, practical and fast integration to support off-highway OEMs in electrifying an entire product line with the same range of battery packs. Their flexible, modular design can accommodate space constraints, with both horizontal and vertical placement options (90-degree rotation).

A scalable voltage range (50V to 720V) and a maximum continuous power output of up to 90 kW allow for use in a variety of applications. Multipack functionality enables multiple packs to be combined to enhance system capacity and voltage.

In announcing the unveiling, Eleo CEO Bas Verkaik said the company is “dedicated to advancing off-highway electric vehicle technology,” adding,“Our battery packs provide a practical alternative to internal combustion engines, supporting the global transition towards net-zero emissions.”

The battery packs utilize CANOpen and J1939 communication protocols for seamless integration. A service-friendly interface box is designed to minimize turnaround time with a design and allow for easy and quick part replacement.