EU outlines future transport emissions targets through 2040
15 May 2024
Following on from approval by the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union has adopted new regulations covering CO2 emissions standards for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and buses.
The new regulations will outline new emissions reduction targets for 2030, 2035 and 2040.
Under the new targets, the current 15% emissions reduction for 2025 will remain in effect for trucks with a GVW over 16 tonnes.
For 2030, there will be a new 45% emissions reduction target (up from 30%). From 2035, the target will increase to 65% and by 2040, there will be a 90% emissions reduction target.
The new regulations apply to medium- and heavy-duty trucks with a GVW more than 7.5 tonnes. It will also apply to coaches and intercity buses.
Looking at urban/city buses, these will be required to reach a 90% emissions reduction by 2030 and be zero-emissions vehicles by 2035.
The regulation will be signed and published into the Official Journal of the EU. It will come into effect 20 days after publication.
Together with a review of the regulations in 2027, the Commission will also have to evaluate developing of common methodology for the assessment and reporting of the full lifecycle CO2 emissions for heavy-duty vehicles.
