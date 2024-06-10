Fétis Group acquires sheet metal solutions specialist

Fétis Group, a Nantes, France-based privately-owned international engineering firm specializing in the heavy mobility, energy and industrial sectors, announced the signing of an agreement on May 27, 2024, to acquire Atlantique Conception.

AC-TEC Solutions production facility in Saint-Martin-de-Fraigneau, near Fontenay-le-Comte in the Vendée (85). (Photo: Fétis Group)

Now called AC-TEC Solutions, the French company offers customized solutions in boiler making and sheet metal work. It will join the production division as a sister company to AM-TEC, a Fétis Group company specializing in mechanical welding and industrial sheet metal solutions.

The acquisition will enable the Group to respond more effectively to customers’ needs, offering complete solutions in industrial sheet metal fabrication, the announcement stated. The synergy between AC-TEC and AM-TEC is expected to strengthen the Group’s ability to offer a broader range of products and services to both current and future customers.

The proximity of the production sites and teams, and the creation of synergies between the activities of AC-TEC and AM-TEC, are expected to contribute to the Group’s success. The Group noted that all jobs 31 jobs at AC-TEC will be maintained.

The two companies will be under the leadership of David Gouin, general manager of Chabas & Besson and AM-TEC.