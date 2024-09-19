FPT Industrial premieres the N67 Hythane engine

N67 Hythane engine (Photo: FPT Industrial)

FPT Industrial has held the premiere of its new dual fuel N67 Hythane engine at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany.

FPT has been producing natural gas engines for 25 years and has now sold more than 100,000 units around the world.

Starting with a natural gas engine base, the new prototype can use a blend of hydrogen and natural gas. While the hydrogen serves to improve the combustion process, it also reduces CO2 emissions by an estimated 50% over 100% natural gas.

Suitable for use with both CNG and LNG, the tech can also be retrofitted to existing natural gas engines. The fuel blend is said to have no impact on the engine or the three-way catalyst and CPF aftertreatment system.

The N67 Hythane is a 6.7-litre inline six-cylinder engine which uses a port-type dual fuel injection system which supports an optimised fuel mix based on operating conditions. The mix is ultimately controlled by the integrated engine control unit.

Maximum power output is 206 kW (280 hp), with maximum torque of 1,000 Nm.

Intended for both truck and bus applications, the N67 is described as ‘a ready-to-install bridge solution on the road towards full hydrogen ICE’.