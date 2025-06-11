Gen set manufacturer Shindaiwa renamed Echo Industrial Power Equipment

Echo IPE mobile gen set (Photo: Echo IPE)

Echo Incorporated, US-based producer of outdoor power equipment, has announced that Shindaiwa, a Japanese manufacturer of diesel gen sets and welding equipment, has been brought into the company portfolio as Echo Industrial Power Equipment (IPE).

Shindaiwa is reported to have sold more than 800,000 units around the world over the past 20 years, with representation in the construction, mining, telecoms, entertainment and disaster relief sectors.

Wayne Thomsen, vice president of Marketing and Product Management at Echo Incorporated, said: “For decades, the performance of these generators and welders has been trusted for some of the world’s most challenging environments. Now, it’s backed by Echo’s US support, well-established distribution and deep investment in product innovation.”

Key features of Echo IPE gen sets include compact enclosures made from heavy-gauge steel panels that resist damage and reduce vibration. Using tuned mufflers/exhaust systems the DGK180F/P (180 kVA) gen set model operates at only 65 dBA under full load.

All models meet EPA Tier 4 standards, with the DGK70F, DGK125F and DGK180F featuring Smart Emissions Technology for additional emissions protection in light or underload operation.

The gen sets further offer access to dual-voltage, single-phase and three-phase current without the requirement of any external transformers. The Simul-Phase tech helps to support power needs on construction sites and other application areas. Built-in overload protection helps to optimise fuel use under varying conditions.

Other features of the now Echo IPE gen sets include a user-friendly interface that allows visibility of all critical information and a design which supports east of maintenance. The equipment will be supported by Echo’s dealer network which will help to support equipment uptime.

Echo Incorporated is part of Yamabiko Corporation, a Japan-headquartered manufacturer of power equipment, agricultural machines and industrial machinery. Echo IPE equipment will be available in North America through verified dealers.