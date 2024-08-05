Generac acquires microgrid controller supplier

Generac Power Systems announced the completion of its acquisition of Ageto, a provider of microgrid controllers to the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. The transaction closed on Aug. 1, 2024; terms were not disclosed.

Ageto suppliers microgrid controllers which the announcement said seamlessly integrate, optimize and manage distributed conventional resources, renewable energy resources and electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the C&I market. The microgrid controllers are designed to help enable users to coordinate, optimize and monitor all components of their microgrid from a single, simple interface.

Generac has worked with Ageto since 2021, incorporating its microgrid controllers into its battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions and generator sets. The company noted that the combination of Ageto’s software solution with its BESS and microgrid multi-asset systems provides site-level system integration and control versus hardware only.

Erik Wilde, EVP and president, Domestic C&I at Generac, said the acquisition of Ageto enhances Generac’s ability to offer “a complete energy technology ecosystem to domestic C&I customers with multi-asset sites.”

He added, “By integrating Ageto’s industry-leading microgrid controller and advanced software into our systems, we’re simplifying asset integration, control and optimization for our customers and creating a competitive advantage for Generac.”