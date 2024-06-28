Generac expands BESS solutions with acquisition

Generac Power Systems has acquired PowerPlay Battery Energy Storage Systems, a division of SunGrid Solutions Inc., an engineering, procurement and construction company for energy storage. Terms of the transaction, which closed June 26, 2024, were not disclosed.

PowerPlay specializes in providing turnkey lithium-ion battery-based battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions tailored for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects up to 7 MWh, the announcement said. Systems up to 7 MWh are commonly deployed in commercial and industrial (C&I) enterprises, including retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturing facilities and healthcare facilities.

Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac, said the acquisition will support Generac’s commitment to offer “a more complete ecosystem of products and solutions to domestic commercial & industrial customers” that empower them to reach their energy objectives “with a strong emphasis on resilience, efficiency and sustainability.”

Describing the acquisition by Generac as a testament to the “innovative spirit and dedication at SunGrid,” Jody Snodgrass, SunGrid CEO, stated: “Our commitment to advancing the industry of battery energy storage has been instrumental in developing the PowerPlay product portfolio, and we are thrilled that Generac recognizes its value and future success. This strategic move allows SunGrid to increase focus on our utility-scale EPC business, driving growth and innovation.”

The PowerPlay business will continue operations in Cambridge, Canada, and serve as a dedicated research and development facility for Generac’s C&I BESS solutions.

SunGrid Solutions will continue its energy storage EPC operations across the U.S. and Canada, specializing in solutions from 10 MWh to 1 GWh.