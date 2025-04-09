Generac introduces new products for data center market

Energy technology and power solution provider Generac announced a new line of generators designed for the data center market. The company said the machines round out its energy solutions portfolio, which includes diesel and natural gas generators and multi-asset energy systems — all of which are designed to connect and scale flexibly with the diverse needs of hyperscale, colocation, enterprise and edge data centers.

Generac has introduced a new lineup of generators designed for data centers. (Photo: Generac)

“We’re seeing rapid growth in the construction of new data centers by hyperscalers and cloud service providers, which is fueled by the explosion of AI and an unprecedented surge in energy demand,” said Brad Meissner, director of product management, industrial stationary generators, for Generac.

Central to the data center offering is a lineup of five new generators ranging from 2.25 MW to 3.25 MW. The units feature Baudouin M55 engines, which have a proven track record of providing backup and continuous power for data centers and missions critical applications around the globe, Generac said. The engines use a high-pressure common rail fuel system to provide exceptional transient response, high ambient temperature derate capability and low nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

The gen-sets’ Marathon DataMAX alternators are purpose-built for data center applications with reliability and low reactance in mind. Additionally, the Deep Sea G8601 controllers can be configured to fit virtually any need and provide a wide range of high-end features for mission-critical applications, Generac said.

The company’s Modular Power Systems (MPS) enhance reliability, scalability and serviceability by integrating multiple generators utilizing Deep Sea’s onboard paralleling controls for redundant, flexible and easily expandable power solutions.

Generac will provide packaging and aftertreatment, including enclosures, tanks and switchboards, which are coordinated directly with packaging manufacturers with expertise in the data center industry.