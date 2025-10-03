Going back 90 years: Diesel Progress September 1971

Starting with the May 1935 issue, Diesel Progress – or Power Progress as it’s known today – has covered engines and engine-powered equipment. Through those nine decades, the writers and editors of this publication have witnessed technology that was considered science fiction in the 1930s and they’ve praised (as proper non-biased journalists) the entrepreneurs and engineers that have facilitated those changes. It’s been – and continues to be — an amazing thing to watch. Throughout 2025, we will be celebrating those 90 years. With this department, we’re going back to some of the unique applications, forgotten firms and the companies that have been part of the industry and the publication from the beginning of both.

Clockwise from top left: An air-cooled Lister Petter engine shown installed in an Erickson Husky skid steer, a Wabco Haulpak haul truck, and a new Twin Disc powershift transmission designed for engines rated 1,400 hp. (Photo: Power Progress)

Ford’s open for gas turbine business

In late June [1971] we were shown Ford’s new gas turbine production facility in Toledo, Ohio. Coincidentally Bill Sick, the general operations manager of Ford’s Industrial Engine and Turbine Operations, gave us the important and welcome news that Ford is now taking orders for their industrial gas turbines — in fact they have already booked orders on this turbine engine.

Thus, Ford with this gas turbine in the 320 to 525 hp range, is the first to formally enter the industrial engine marketplace with this general type of compact regenerative turbine for widespread application competitively with the heavy-duty high-speed diesel. They are officially offering engines for sale now.

The first gas turbine engine moved off the assembly line of Ford’s Ohio Turbine Plant on August 10. Bill Sick outlined application areas as follows: “Our output initially will go to the boat industry and original equipment manufacturers of construction equipment, generator sets, air compressors and pumps.”

“Prototype Ford turbines have been undergoing rigorous on-the-job testing with potential customers in these fields for many months. The enthusiastic feedback we’re getting about the qualities of these engines makes us feel confident that our long efforts to perfect, produce and market this new kind of power plant are proving successful.”

He stressed that no automotive trucking applications are planned for the three series of engines to be produced at the Ohio plant until “some time in the mid-1970’s.”

The three series are the 4200 rated at 525 gross hp, the 3600 rated at 450 gross hp and the 2500 rated at 320 gross hp. The first engines off the line will be in the 3600 Series, followed by the 4200s. Production of the 2500 Series will begin late in 1972.

Bruce Wadman, who was editor and publisher of Diesel Progress (today's Power Progress) for many years, toured Ford’s factory in Ohio and wrote the article. Here, a Ford 3600 gas turbine engine is shown on one of two dynamometers at the plant. In the end, the turbine program would be short-lived. When Ford closed its turbine factory in August 1973, a spokesman cited “too many problems which could not be solved” as one of the reasons that the company “deemphasized plans for a new engine.” During the two years the plant was open, 200 turbines were built, of which 36 were reportedly sold. Around 100 people worked at the plant when it closed. (Photo: Power Progress)

Ford’s new turbines are the result of 19 years of research and development by company scientists and engineers. A prototype was first shown to the public in 1966. Later prototype versions of the 707 — as the engine then was known — were installed in company trucks hauling parts in Ohio and Michigan.

About the current state of the Ford gas turbine program, we were told that Ford gas turbines are being offered at competitive installed prices as compared to diesels. Sick pointed out that the 3600 Series gas turbine in the 150 gross hp range is priced competitively on an installed cost basis with heavy-duty high-speed diesels in the 400 to 450 hp range. All major components of Ford’s gas turbines have the design objective, according to Ivan M. Swatman, Ford’s chief turbine engineer, of 10,000 hours or 500,000 miles between major overhauls, and this includes the ceramic type regenerators.

Ford has signed up a number of new distributors who specialize in heavy-duty engines and these distributors have been trained to service the turbine engines. They will be closely supported by Ford’s own direct field service personnel. For example, a number of major Caterpillar dealers in this country will handle the Ford Industrial engine and gas turbine line.

Some of the prototype applications that Ford turbines have been operating in for some time in off-highway equipment include the 3600 turbine engine in Trojan front end loaders and driving Joy portable compressors. In generator sets a program has been underway with Onan for some time, too. Chris Craft is also going to offer Ford turbine power in yachts….

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 issue of Power Progress.