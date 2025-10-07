Responsive Image Banner

Going back 90 years: Diesel Progress September 1988

Premium Content
Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

07 October 2025

An all-wheel-drive off-highway hauler

Starting with the May 1935 issue, Diesel Progress – or Power Progress as it’s known today – has covered engines and engine-powered equipment. Through those nine decades, the writers and editors of this publication have witnessed technology that was considered science fiction in the 1930s and they’ve praised (as proper non-biased journalists) the entrepreneurs and engineers that have facilitated those changes. It’s been – and continues to be — an amazing thing to watch. Throughout 2025, we will be celebrating those 90 years. With this department, we’re going back to some of the unique applications, forgotten firms and the companies that have been part of the industry and the publication from the beginning of both.

Big mining trucks always capture the attention of readers and trade show attendees. The September 1988 edition of the then-called Diesel Progress Engines & Drives featured the Payhauler 350C at the center of a bullseye. (Photo: Power Progress)

An all-wheel-drive off-highway hauler

Ask E. A. Domes, Payhauler Corp.’s vice president of technology, about all-wheel-drive vs. four-wheel drive, and chances are you will be treated to an interesting discourse on the development of vehicular traction systems dating back to the invention of the differential in the 1820s, and continuing through various vehicles of the late 19th/early 20th centuries, both world wars and the years in between – right up to the present – including some designed and used for track and road racing. It will become very clear that in Domes’ opinion, all-wheel-drive and 4WD are not the same.

Headquartered in Batavia, Ill., Payhauler Corp. presently designs and manufactures the 50-ton payload rated 350C Payhauler, a full-time all-wheel-drive, off-highway haul truck. Consequently, the distinction between all-wheel-drive and 4WD is important to the company....

Payhauler Corp. had its beginnings about six years ago with the purchase of a discontinued product line from the former International Harvester by three former IH managers: Domes; Jim Jensen, Payhauler president: and Ken Bengtson, vice president marketing. Today’s Payhauler (a registered trademark of Payhauler Corp.) truck incorporates over 100 new features and improvements, including its custom-built transmission with increased interaxle clutch capacity for greatly improved reliability.

Regardless of the 350C’s many improvements, the basic full-time all-wheel-drive concept is not new. Indeed, Domes pointed out that a full-time all-wheel-drive automobile, the Spyker, which was invented in Holland, was displayed at the 1903 Paris Motor Show. It featured a third differential between the front and rear axles, which permitted equal torque at all four wheels. A third differential is a key feature of today’s 350C.

Despite all-wheel drive’s long history, Domes believes the Payhauler 350C may be the only full-time all-wheel-drive, rigid frame, off-highway hauler manufactured in the world. He takes credit for its concept and development during his years at IH and holds several related patents.

With emerging public interest in and production of all-wheel-drive passenger cars such as the Audi Quattro, it is interesting to examine the application of engine power in the 350C. The full-time all-wheel-drive concept at Payhauler incorporates two equally loaded and powered drive axles with dual tires... front and rear. All the wheels drive and retard the hauler, and the load is carried equally by each wheel.

This article originally appeared in the October 2025 issue of Power Progress.

The engine choice in the new Payhauler was a four-cycle V-12 Cummins VTA28-C diesel rated 607 hp or a two-cycle 16-cylinder Detroit Diesel 16V-71 rated 587 hp. After the collapse of International Harvester, the industrial giant’s Payhauler brand and product line was finally rescued in 1982 by a group of former employees who had worked on the truck. When Diesel Progress Features Editor Dave Bode visited the company in 1988, its single product, the 350C, was being sold globally. Payhauler Corp. built haul trucks through the 1990s, and was eventually acquired by Terex. (Photo: Power Progress)
Payhauler Corp. International Harvester Cummins all-wheel-drive full-time all-wheel-drive off-highway hauler 1903 Paris Motor Show world wars E. A. Domes Jim Jensen Ken Bengtson Payhauler 350C Payhauler Batavia, Ill. Holland
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
HD Hyundai launches HT38 CTL in North America
New compact track loader debuts at Utility Expo 2025
VMAC debuts new power-generating products
Multiple new products on display at Utility Expo 2025
ABB presents Pro 10C traction battery, plus new motor and inverter
Components can be matched to create full OEM electric drive solution
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA