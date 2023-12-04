Hatz forms new North American corporation

As Hatz approaches its 150th anniversary in 2030, the traditional, family-owned, Bavarian company is transforming itself from a manufacturer of compact diesel engines to a technology provider of drive systems for the compact machines used on construction sites of the future. This transformation was evidenced earlier this year at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, where the company first highlighted its move away from “Hatz Diesel” to simply “Hatz”, signifying that its products and services extend beyond diesel engines.

Now, Hatz has announced it is further transitioning its operations in North America. Citing the growth and importance of Latin America on a global scale, the company said it has lcombined the operations of Hatz North America and Hatz Latin American under one roof at its Wisconsin headquarters. Both divisions will now operate under the umbrella of a new corporation, Hatz Americas, Inc.

The company said the change will allow its customer service and aftersales support teams to place equal efforts on key markets for North and South America. Hatz Americas also plans to continue to grow its capabilities and resources to support this added focus.

The evolution of Hatz on display At ConExpo, venerable engine manufacturer aims to show it’s more than diesels

Globally, Hatz said it will continue to develop new combustion engine technologies and will also introduce hybrid and electric drive concepts for the evolving market. At ConExpo-Con/Agg, it showed not only additions to its liquid-cooled engine family, but also new digital solutions such as Hatz Performance Tracking for remote monitoring of engine operating data; hybrid systems for powering equipment such as light towers; as well as the Concept Cube, a remote-controlled electric compaction machine featuring a unique electric drive system.

These and other solutions, coupled with digital services and IoT functionalities, “will make life easier for machine operators with efficient and reliable engines, drives and service to get the most out of their equipment investment,” the company stated.