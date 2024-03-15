Hengst Filtration opens India manufacturing plant

Hengst Filtration, a Münster, Germany-based family-owned company specializing in filtration and fluid management, announced the opening of a new manufacturing site in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India. More than 90 colleagues, customers, partners and representatives of the press attended the opening ceremony at the new plant.

The new manufacturing site in Bangalore, India. (Photo: Hengst Filtration)

“India represents a significant growth opportunity for Hengst Filtration. The country’s growing economy and increasing demand for filtration systems across all industries make it an ideal location for our expansion plans,” said Christopher Heine, CEO of Hengst Filtration. “We are confident that our innovative filtration solutions for industry and the environment will be well received in India.”

Hengst said its future plans include producing and selling filtration solutions for the automotive sector, hydraulic applications, medical technology and various branches of industry at the plant, primarily for the Indian market. The site will be headed by Managing Director Sandip Metha, who has 28 years of experience in the automotive and industrial sectors.

“From automotive to medical technology, our mission is clear: to reduce emissions, protect machines and improve air quality for the people of India. Each of our products acts as a catalyst for positive change and promotes a cleaner, greener planet,” said Metha. “India has exceptional manufacturing capabilities and a skilled workforce. They enable us not only to serve the domestic market but also to expand into international markets.”

Climate city contract

In a separate announcement, Hengst noted that Jens Röttgering, owner and chairman of the Administrative Board, has signed the City of Münster’s Climate City Contract on behalf of the company. Röttgering was one of 130 signatories to this public commitment to greater climate protection and concrete contributions to climate neutrality.

Hengst’s Jens Röttgering symbolically signing the City of Münster’s Climate City Contract. (Photo: Stadt Münster/Meike Reiners)

Münster was selected by the EU as one of 100 European pioneering cities for the “100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030” mission. The signatories to the Climate City Contract are a reflection of the entire urban society: private individuals, companies, associations, public institutions and more.

Hengst has committed to reducing emissions from combustion of fossil fuels from its plants and vehicles to zero by 2030 and to sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable sources. Since 2021, the German sites have been supplied entirely with green electricity, Hengst noted, and since last year both plants in Poland have also been supplied with green electricity.

From 2024 onwards, all remaining locations globally are to be supplied with 100% green electricity, the company said. The burning of fossil fuels will also be gradually replaced by 2030.

“It is in our DNA as a filtration specialist to make the planet cleaner,” Röttgering stated. “As a manufacturing company, we want to achieve this by 2030 without burning fossil fuels and with 100% green electricity.”