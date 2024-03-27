Hengst reports strong 2023 financial performance

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

27 March 2024

Hengst Blue.iox ion exchangers Hengst Blue.iox filter cartridge (Photo: KHL Staff)

Following on from the opening of its new plant in India, Hengst Filtration has released details covering the 2023 business year.

According to the report, the company had worldwide sales of €727 million, an 11% year-on-year increase.

“2023 was already a year full of challenges, which is why we are very happy with this result. The current times are not easy for industrial companies like us, which is why we are continuing to work on our transformation from an automotive supplier to a filtration specialist in many areas,” said Christopher Heine, CEO.

While the Engine and Mobile filtration and Independent Aftermarket business units for automotive applications recorded ‘the strongest sales growth’, the Industrial Air Filtration division, a relatively new addition to the Hengst portfolio, grew by 10%.

Heine added that, as a filtration specialist, ‘it is in our [company] DNA to make the planet cleaner’. This will see Hengst ‘transition’ away from all fossil fuel use by 2030 and source all electricity from 100% renewable sources.

